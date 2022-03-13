Quintero scores twice in Dynamo's 2-1 win over Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, left, follows the ball into the goal on his score past Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, right, duri... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, left, follows the ball into the goal on his score past Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, right, goes for a header as midfielder Matías Vera (22) and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavall... Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, right, goes for a header as midfielder Matías Vera (22) and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini, middle, watch during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Marc... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, left, tries to move the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps midfielders Leonard Owusu, middle, and Florian Ju... Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, left, tries to move the ball past Vancouver Whitecaps midfielders Leonard Owusu, middle, and Florian Jungwirth, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Marc... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini celebrates his goal against the Houston Dynamo during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored a goal in each half to spark the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS action on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini notched a goal — Vancouver's first of the season — in the 14th minute to stake the Whitecaps (0-2-1) to a 1-0 lead. Quintero pulled the Dynamo (1-1-1) even in the 33rd minute when he caught Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal out of postion and scored on a tap-in.

Quintero scored the game-winner on a kick from outside the box in the 50th minute. It was the Dynamo's first win under new manager Paolo Nagamura. Houston was held scoreless in its first two matches.

The Dynamo outshot the Whitecaps 8-4 and had a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.