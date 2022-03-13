Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith resigns after 8 years

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 09:38
Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith resigns after 8 years

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith resigned Saturday, ending an eight-year run with Golden Hurricane.

Tulsa finished the season 11-20 on Friday with a loss to SMU in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. The Golden Hurricane were 4-4 in regular-season conference play.

“I have enjoyed my time at The University of Tulsa and coaching the many young men who have made us proud as student-athletes and as they have gone on to live their lives after college,” the 56-year-old Haith said in a statement. “My family and I will cherish the memories we have made here at the university and in the community.:

Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa. He coached Miami from 2004–11 and Missouri from 2011–14.

Updated : 2022-03-13 12:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
US Senate passes bill barring State Department from buying maps showing Taiwan inaccurately
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"