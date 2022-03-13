Taiwan's embassy in Vatican donates to Ukrainian church in Rome

Ambassador Matthew Lee (center) and Don Marco Semehen (right) examine supplies donated to Ukraine at Santa Sofia a Via Boccea. (Facebook, Ta... Ambassador Matthew Lee (center) and Don Marco Semehen (right) examine supplies donated to Ukraine at Santa Sofia a Via Boccea. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese Embassy to the Holy See made a donation to a Ukrainian church in Rome, the minor basilica of Santa Sofia a Via Boccea, on Sunday (March 13).

The embassy shared on Facebook that after joining a pro-Ukraine march in Rome on March 6, Ambassador Matthew Lee (李世明) led the embassy in making the donation on behalf of the Taiwanese government. The donation consisted of ”a monetary contribution as well as essential items such as face masks, food and hygiene products.”

The parish priest, Don Marco Semehen, accepted the donation and thanked Taiwan and its people for taking “concrete actions” to support Ukraine. “It’s so heartwarming to see so many people answering our call to bring goods and supplies for the Ukrainian refugees,” he was quoted as saying.



Don Marco Semehen leads Taiwanese embassy staff in prayer. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)

According to the embassy, Lee said it is a moral duty to help the country and that he was very touched by the volunteers' efforts. Semehen accompanied the embassy’s staff into the church to pray for Taiwan and Ukraine.

CNA reported that Santa Sofia has become a hub for humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began. The church has gathered and sent donated supplies to Ukraine in addition to helping refugees find homes.

With over 240,000 Ukrainians living in Italy, the country is home to the largest Ukrainian community in Europe, CNA cited local media as saying.





Volunteers organize donated supplies at Santa Sofia a Via Boccea. (Facebook, Taiwan in Holy See photo)