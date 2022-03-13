AP PHOTOS: Day 17: Images of destruction, Ukrainian defiance

A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Ky... A resident passes by cars burnt in the Russian shellfire as he flees from his hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)