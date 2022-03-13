Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo knee surgery

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates with teammates left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after his goa... Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) celebrates with teammates left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) after his goal against the New York Islanders in the first period of an NHL hockey game on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks the shot of Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) defe... Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) blocks the shot of Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog (92) with Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Monday, Coach Jared Bednar announced Saturday.

There’s no timetable yet for Landeskog's return. The Avalanche are in firm control of the top spot in the Western Conference standings and are eyeing their second straight Presidents' Trophy, which goes to the team with the NHL's best regular-season record.

Landeskog has a team-leading 30 goals this season. It's the second time in his career he's reached the 30-goal plateau.

In addition, the Avalanche announced Saturday they signed goaltender Pavel Francouz to a two-year extension that runs through the 2023-24 season. The 31-year-old has a 10-3-1 record this season and a 2.46 goals-against average.

