Davidson defeats Saint Louis 84-69 in A10 semifinal

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 05:01
WASHINGTON (AP) — Foster Loyer had 21 points as Davidson defeated Saint Louis 84-69 in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Championship on Saturday.

Hyunjung Lee had 16 points for Davidson (27-5). Luka Brajkovic added 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Michael Jones had 13 points.

Davidson dominated the first half and led 44-24 at halftime. The Billikens' 24 first-half points were their season low.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. had 14 points for the Billikens (23-11). Yuri Collins added 13 points and seven assists. DeAndre Jones had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-13 06:51 GMT+08:00

