Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 04:27
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot during practice at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP...
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, speaks during a news conference at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (A...

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot during practice at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP...

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, speaks during a news conference at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Indian Wells, Calif. (A...

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Nadal has become the latest big draw to pull out of the Miami Open.

Nadal is a five-time finalist at the event but hasn’t played in Miami since 2017. His absence means that neither of the winners of this year’s first Grand Slam event will be in the tournament; he won the Australian Open for his record-setting 21st major title, and women’s champion Ashleigh Barty also withdrew earlier this month.

Nadal’s decision came three days after Novak Djokovic announced that he wouldn’t be playing at Indian Wells or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can’t travel to the United States.

“Rafa will certainly be missed. He has so many fans here in South Florida, and we hope to see him back in Miami next year,” Miami tournament director James Blake said.

Nadal, who is playing Indian Wells, is currently ranked No. 4 in the world. He was a Miami finalist in 2005, 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2007 — with all those events taking place at the tournament’s former South Florida home on Key Biscayne.

The Miami Open starts March 21.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-13 06:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"