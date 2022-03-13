Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0

|Los Angeles FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Miami
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 1, 45th minute.
Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Tajouri-Shradi, 1, 82nd.
Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Miami, Clement Diop, Drake Callender.
Yellow Cards_Kim, Los Angeles FC, 11th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 15th; Adams, Miami, 29th; Fall, Los Angeles FC, 62nd; Lassiter, Miami, 73rd; Henry, Los Angeles FC, 88th; Azcona, Miami, 90th+2.
Red Cards_Shea, Miami, 45th+2.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.
A_11,465.
___
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall, Doneil Henry, Moon-hwan Kim (Francisco Ginella, 79th); Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 70th), Ryan Hollingshead, Brian Rodriguez, Ilie Sanchez; Kwadwo Opoku (Cristian Arango, 60th), Carlos Vela (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 70th).
Miami_Clement Diop; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Mo Adams, Gregore, Jean Mota (Emerson Rodriguez, 86th), Brek Shea, Robert Thomas Taylor (Edison Azcona, 80th); Leonardo Campana (Jairo Quinteros, 46th), Gonzalo Higuain (Ariel Lassiter, 63rd).