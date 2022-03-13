Alexa
Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 04:20
Los Angeles FC 2, Miami 0

Los Angeles FC 1 1 2
Miami 0 0 0

First Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Opoku, 1, 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Tajouri-Shradi, 1, 82nd.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy; Miami, Clement Diop, Drake Callender.

Yellow Cards_Kim, Los Angeles FC, 11th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 15th; Adams, Miami, 29th; Fall, Los Angeles FC, 62nd; Lassiter, Miami, 73rd; Henry, Los Angeles FC, 88th; Azcona, Miami, 90th+2.

Red Cards_Shea, Miami, 45th+2.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Ryan Graves, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

A_11,465.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Mamadou Fall, Doneil Henry, Moon-hwan Kim (Francisco Ginella, 79th); Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Latif Blessing, 70th), Ryan Hollingshead, Brian Rodriguez, Ilie Sanchez; Kwadwo Opoku (Cristian Arango, 60th), Carlos Vela (Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, 70th).

Miami_Clement Diop; Damion Lowe, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin; Mo Adams, Gregore, Jean Mota (Emerson Rodriguez, 86th), Brek Shea, Robert Thomas Taylor (Edison Azcona, 80th); Leonardo Campana (Jairo Quinteros, 46th), Gonzalo Higuain (Ariel Lassiter, 63rd).

Updated : 2022-03-13 06:22 GMT+08:00

