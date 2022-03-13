Alexa
New York City FC 4, Montreal 1

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 04:20
Montreal 0 1 1
New York City FC 2 2 4

First Half_1, New York City FC, Callens, 1 (Talles Magno), 7th minute; 2, New York City FC, Rodriguez, 1, 20th.

Second Half_3, Montreal, Brault-Guillard, 1 (Mihailovic), 52nd; 4, New York City FC, Talles Magno, 1 (Jasson), 64th; 5, New York City FC, Thiago, 1, 83rd.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Morales, New York City FC, 22nd; Miljevic, Montreal, 36th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Logan Brown, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Gabriele Corbo, Alistair Johnston (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 46th), Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Lassi Lappalainen (Robert Thorkelsson, 46th), Matko Miljevic (Joaquin Torres, 82nd), Victor Wanyama (Ismael Kone, 70th), Rida Zouhir (Djordje Mihailovic, 46th); Kei Kamara, Romell Quioto.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Thiago Martins; Andres Jasson, Alfredo Morales (Gedion Zelalem, 86th), Maxi Moralez (Heber, 82nd), Keaton Parks (Nicolas Acevedo, 65th), Santiago Rodriguez (Thiago, 65th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno.

"