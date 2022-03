Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 64

Daniel Evans (27), Britain, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-2, 6-0.

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (19), Spain, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Marketa Vondrousova (30), Czech Republic, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (20), Belgium, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, def. Nicolas Mahut and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-4, 6-4.