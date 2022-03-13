Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 03:24
Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.

Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.

The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern California.

Merced police said investigators were working to identify the body. They did not release the cause of death.

A detective told the Merced Sun-Star the child's mother was arrested by Hayward police, and the girl was not with her.

Alameda County jail records show Samantha Johnson was taken into custody on Thursday and booked for investigation of causing corporal injury on a child and resisting arrest. Her arraignment was set for Tuesday.

Updated : 2022-03-13 04:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"