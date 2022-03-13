Alexa
BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 02:39
%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Six Nations
P W D L F A Pts
France 4 4 0 0 116 60 18
Ireland 4 3 0 1 142 58 16
England 4 2 0 2 88 71 10
Scotland 4 2 0 2 87 95 10
Wales 4 1 0 3 55 82 6
Italy 4 0 0 4 38 160 0

Fourth Round
Friday, March 11
Cardiff

France 13, Wales 9

Saturday, March 12
Rome

Scotland 33, Italy 22

London

England 32, Ireland 15

Fifth Round
Saturday, March 19
Cardiff

Wales vs. Italy, 1415 GMT

Dublin

Ireland vs. Scotland, 1645 GMT

Paris

France vs. England, 2000 GMT

Updated : 2022-03-13 04:49 GMT+08:00

