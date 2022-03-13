BC-RGU--Six Nations Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Six Nations
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|France
|4
|4
|0
|0
|116
|60
|18
|Ireland
|4
|3
|0
|1
|142
|58
|16
|England
|4
|2
|0
|2
|88
|71
|10
|Scotland
|4
|2
|0
|2
|87
|95
|10
|Wales
|4
|1
|0
|3
|55
|82
|6
|Italy
|4
|0
|0
|4
|38
|160
|0
|Fourth Round
|Friday, March 11
|Cardiff
France 13, Wales 9
|Saturday, March 12
|Rome
Scotland 33, Italy 22
|London
England 32, Ireland 15
|Fifth Round
|Saturday, March 19
|Cardiff
Wales vs. Italy, 1415 GMT
|Dublin
Ireland vs. Scotland, 1645 GMT
|Paris
France vs. England, 2000 GMT