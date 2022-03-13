German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Union Berlin: Taiwo Awoniyi (41).
Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (7, 44), Nico Schlotterbeck (87).
Wolfsburg: Max Kruse (52), Maximilian Arnold (84).
Halftime: 2-0.
Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (32).
Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (45).
Halftime: 1-1.
SC Paderborn: Ron Schallenberg (90).
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Florian Hartherz (43).
Halftime: 0-1.
Dynamo Dresden: Christoph Daferner (20).
St. Pauli: Simon Makienok (42).
Halftime: 1-1.