German Summaries

By Associated Press
2022/03/13 01:11
Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Union Berlin 1, Stuttgart 1

Union Berlin: Taiwo Awoniyi (41).

Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Freiburg 3, Wolfsburg 2

Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (7, 44), Nico Schlotterbeck (87).

Wolfsburg: Max Kruse (52), Maximilian Arnold (84).

Halftime: 2-0.

Hoffenheim 1, Bayern 1

Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (32).

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 SC Paderborn 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 1

SC Paderborn: Ron Schallenberg (90).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Florian Hartherz (43).

Halftime: 0-1.

Dynamo Dresden 1, St. Pauli 1

Dynamo Dresden: Christoph Daferner (20).

St. Pauli: Simon Makienok (42).

Halftime: 1-1.