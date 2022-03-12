Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 23:00
NHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170
Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166
Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176
Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158
Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218
Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183
Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210
Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134
Pittsburgh 59 35 15 9 79 193 158
N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150
Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169
Columbus 59 29 27 3 61 193 218
N.Y. Islanders 55 23 24 8 54 148 154
New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207
Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170
St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157
Minnesota 57 34 19 4 72 216 187
Nashville 57 33 20 4 70 180 157
Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162
Winnipeg 59 26 23 10 62 178 184
Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205
Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 57 35 15 7 77 201 140
Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166
Vegas 60 32 24 4 68 188 177
Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186
Vancouver 59 29 23 7 65 172 172
Anaheim 60 27 24 9 63 176 191
San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182
Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-13 00:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
New legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
"