All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|14
|6
|80
|197
|166
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|Pittsburgh
|59
|35
|15
|9
|79
|193
|158
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|36
|17
|5
|77
|173
|150
|Washington
|60
|32
|18
|10
|74
|197
|169
|Columbus
|59
|29
|27
|3
|61
|193
|218
|N.Y. Islanders
|55
|23
|24
|8
|54
|148
|154
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|St. Louis
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|201
|157
|Minnesota
|57
|34
|19
|4
|72
|216
|187
|Nashville
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|180
|157
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|Winnipeg
|59
|26
|23
|10
|62
|178
|184
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
|Calgary
|57
|35
|15
|7
|77
|201
|140
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|166
|Vegas
|60
|32
|24
|4
|68
|188
|177
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|Vancouver
|59
|29
|23
|7
|65
|172
|172
|Anaheim
|60
|27
|24
|9
|63
|176
|191
|San Jose
|57
|25
|25
|7
|57
|149
|182
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2
Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.