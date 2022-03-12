All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|49
|28
|15
|3
|3
|62
|156
|130
|Springfield
|54
|30
|17
|5
|2
|67
|172
|168
|Hartford
|50
|27
|16
|5
|2
|61
|148
|141
|Charlotte
|56
|31
|22
|3
|0
|65
|190
|166
|Hershey
|56
|28
|21
|4
|3
|63
|162
|153
|WB/Scranton
|54
|23
|23
|4
|4
|54
|143
|168
|Bridgeport
|55
|21
|25
|5
|4
|51
|149
|169
|Lehigh Valley
|53
|19
|24
|7
|3
|48
|138
|171
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|51
|34
|11
|6
|0
|74
|184
|139
|Belleville
|49
|27
|21
|1
|0
|55
|156
|150
|Laval
|49
|26
|20
|3
|0
|55
|162
|160
|Toronto
|49
|25
|20
|3
|1
|54
|167
|167
|Rochester
|55
|27
|23
|3
|2
|59
|182
|201
|Syracuse
|52
|24
|21
|6
|1
|55
|155
|169
|Cleveland
|53
|20
|23
|6
|4
|50
|146
|180
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|52
|34
|10
|4
|4
|76
|176
|133
|Manitoba
|50
|29
|17
|2
|2
|62
|153
|140
|Milwaukee
|57
|29
|21
|4
|3
|65
|171
|171
|Rockford
|49
|23
|22
|3
|1
|50
|141
|156
|Grand Rapids
|54
|24
|23
|5
|2
|55
|147
|159
|Iowa
|52
|22
|23
|5
|2
|51
|144
|151
|Texas
|52
|20
|22
|5
|5
|50
|159
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|47
|33
|9
|4
|1
|71
|168
|125
|Ontario
|50
|33
|10
|4
|3
|73
|203
|154
|Colorado
|52
|29
|17
|3
|3
|64
|174
|149
|Bakersfield
|48
|24
|15
|4
|5
|57
|155
|143
|Abbotsford
|48
|25
|19
|3
|1
|54
|159
|140
|Henderson
|46
|23
|19
|3
|1
|50
|138
|140
|San Diego
|47
|20
|25
|2
|0
|42
|136
|154
|San Jose
|49
|18
|28
|2
|1
|39
|154
|204
|Tucson
|48
|17
|27
|3
|1
|38
|128
|191
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Charlotte 5, Springfield 1
Grand Rapids 6, Cleveland 1
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Utica 3, Toronto 2
Lehigh Valley 4, Laval 3
Syracuse 3, Rochester 2
Belleville 4, Manitoba 3
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 3
Texas 3, Tucson 2
Colorado 3, Abbotsford 1
San Diego 3, Bakersfield 0
Stockton 6, San Jose 5
Springfield at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Henderson at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9:30 p.m.
Rockford at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.