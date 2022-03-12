All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York 2 0 0 6 7 2 D.C. United 2 0 0 6 4 0 Columbus 1 0 1 4 7 3 Orlando City 1 0 1 4 2 0 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 3 2 Atlanta 1 1 0 3 3 4 Chicago 0 0 2 2 0 0 New York City FC 0 1 1 1 0 1 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 2 5 Inter Miami CF 0 1 1 1 1 5 CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 1 4 Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 0 4 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 0 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Austin FC 2 0 0 6 10 1 LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 2 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 1 Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 1 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 4 1 0 Colorado 1 1 0 3 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 2 3 Portland 0 0 2 2 3 3 Minnesota United 0 0 2 2 2 2 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 2 Houston 0 1 1 1 0 1 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 6 Vancouver 0 1 1 1 0 4 Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 5

New England 1, FC Dallas 0

New York 4, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 1

Columbus 3, San Jose 3, tie

D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 0, Chicago 0, tie

Nashville 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Colorado 3, Atlanta 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New York City FC 0, Vancouver 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, March 6

Austin FC 5, Miami 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 12

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Columbus at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.