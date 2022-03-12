Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 23:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 2 0 0 6 7 2
D.C. United 2 0 0 6 4 0
Columbus 1 0 1 4 7 3
Orlando City 1 0 1 4 2 0
New England 1 0 1 4 3 2
Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 3 2
Atlanta 1 1 0 3 3 4
Chicago 0 0 2 2 0 0
New York City FC 0 1 1 1 0 1
Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 2 5
Inter Miami CF 0 1 1 1 1 5
CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 1 4
Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 0 4
Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 0 6
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Austin FC 2 0 0 6 10 1
LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 2 0
Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 1
Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 1
Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 4 1 0
Colorado 1 1 0 3 3 3
Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 2 3
Portland 0 0 2 2 3 3
Minnesota United 0 0 2 2 2 2
FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 2
Houston 0 1 1 1 0 1
San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 6
Vancouver 0 1 1 1 0 4
Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 5

New England 1, FC Dallas 0

New York 4, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 1

Columbus 3, San Jose 3, tie

D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 0, Chicago 0, tie

Nashville 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Colorado 3, Atlanta 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New York City FC 0, Vancouver 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, March 6

Austin FC 5, Miami 1

Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Saturday, March 12

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.

New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Columbus at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Austin FC, 4:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-13 00:46 GMT+08:00

