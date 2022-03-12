SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|46
|35
|9
|1
|1
|74
|157
|98
|Peoria
|46
|33
|6
|3
|4
|73
|177
|95
|Knoxville
|47
|34
|9
|2
|2
|72
|178
|113
|Quad City
|48
|28
|12
|4
|4
|64
|165
|131
|Fayetteville
|45
|31
|13
|1
|0
|63
|155
|110
|Pensacola
|43
|23
|14
|5
|1
|52
|154
|133
|Evansville
|46
|23
|22
|1
|0
|47
|129
|123
|Roanoke
|45
|18
|21
|3
|3
|43
|139
|147
|Birmingham
|46
|14
|27
|4
|1
|33
|112
|160
|Macon
|44
|8
|33
|1
|2
|19
|92
|202
|Vermilion County
|46
|4
|37
|5
|0
|13
|68
|214
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 7, Macon 3
Knoxville 4, Quad City 2
Evansville 4, Birmingham 3
Huntsville 4, Vermilion County 2
Pensacola 5, Roanoke 4
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled