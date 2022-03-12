NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div m-Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134 22-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0 a-Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 26-6-0 14-7-5 9-1-2 a-Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166 19-5-4 18-9-2 11-5-1 a-Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 20-7-2 17-9-3 9-4-0 m-Pittsburgh 59 35 15 9 79 193 158 16-9-5 19-6-4 10-4-2 m-N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150 19-5-3 17-12-2 8-4-0 Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158 17-10-2 18-8-3 12-3-1 Washington 60 32 18 10 74 197 169 14-11-5 18-7-5 10-5-1 Columbus 59 29 27 3 61 193 218 16-12-3 13-15-0 8-11-0 Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218 16-12-4 8-15-3 6-9-2 N.Y. Islanders 55 23 24 8 54 148 154 13-12-4 10-12-4 6-5-1 Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183 11-16-2 10-15-3 5-10-1 New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207 13-14-3 8-18-2 8-10-2 Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199 11-15-5 7-14-5 4-10-4 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 10-16-4 9-16-4 6-10-4 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217 8-17-1 7-18-6 5-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 23-3-3 18-10-2 13-5-2 p-Calgary 57 35 15 7 77 201 140 17-5-5 18-10-2 8-6-1 c-St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157 20-7-2 13-10-5 11-5-2 c-Minnesota 57 34 19 4 72 216 187 17-6-1 17-13-3 8-7-1 p-Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166 14-12-3 18-7-5 6-5-2 Nashville 57 33 20 4 70 180 157 17-10-0 16-10-4 12-5-1 p-Vegas 60 32 24 4 68 188 177 16-13-3 16-11-1 11-5-1 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 20-7-1 12-14-2 13-8-2 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 15-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0 Vancouver 59 29 23 7 65 172 172 13-10-4 16-13-3 8-4-5 Anaheim 60 27 24 9 63 176 191 16-11-4 11-13-5 10-7-3 Winnipeg 59 26 23 10 62 178 184 15-11-2 11-12-8 10-6-5 San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182 13-13-3 12-12-4 5-6-3 Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205 11-15-4 10-15-4 4-11-5 Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207 9-20-1 9-15-3 6-11-1 Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217 10-17-3 7-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.