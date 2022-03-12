6N: Alun Wyn Jones available for Wales next week

Wales' head coach Wayne Pivac talks to some of his players after they lost to France during the Six Nations rugby union international match at the Pri... Wales' head coach Wayne Pivac talks to some of his players after they lost to France during the Six Nations rugby union international match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alun Wyn Jones was summoned by Wales on Saturday and will be available to face Italy next weekend in the final round of the Six Nations.

Jones has been in camp for two weeks, recovering from the left shoulder he injured in October against New Zealand in Cardiff. He needed a second operation on the shoulder that was originally hurt in June while he was leading the British and Irish Lions.

Despite Jones returning, Dan Biggar will continue to captain Wales, and will lead them against Italy next Saturday in Cardiff on the occasion of his 100th national cap.

If 36-year-old Jones plays, he will become the first Welshman to 150 tests. He has a world-record 161 caps, including 12 for the Lions.

"He's worked very, very hard as Alun Wyn does,” Wales coach Wayne Pivac said after they lost to France 13-9 on Friday.

"He's been training with the team, helping prepare the team for this week's game. He'll be available for selection.”

