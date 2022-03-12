Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 12, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSW;10;82%;73%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;99;73;Sunny and hot;92;73;NE;6;34%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Cold, a p.m. shower;44;33;A little rain, cold;43;32;WNW;6;83%;86%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in spots;60;46;Cloudy;63;57;E;6;69%;32%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;57;47;Mostly cloudy, mild;60;45;S;15;59%;73%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, p.m. snow;38;22;Colder with some sun;31;14;N;13;59%;4%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Low clouds;62;45;Cloudy and chilly;47;45;E;6;80%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;17;7;A little p.m. snow;18;9;NE;14;90%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;82;64;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;S;10;57%;3%;10

Athens, Greece;Rain and snow;42;32;Partly sunny, chilly;46;35;NE;5;52%;7%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;76;64;Cloudy;82;59;SE;7;51%;36%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and cool;63;44;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;NNW;7;33%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm, warmer;93;73;A shower;93;74;SE;5;67%;88%;11

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;91;68;Partly sunny, nice;89;67;E;9;26%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;Clouds limiting sun;94;83;S;7;63%;17%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain;57;47;Cloudy;59;50;NE;8;80%;73%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;55;41;Clouds and mild;57;39;NNE;7;39%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny, but chilly;41;23;Sunny, but chilly;47;27;SE;3;44%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine;48;28;Mostly sunny;51;32;ESE;9;48%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Showers, some heavy;64;51;Periods of rain;61;51;WSW;6;91%;97%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;A stray thunderstorm;81;67;S;5;71%;93%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;44;24;Breezy in the p.m.;50;31;SE;12;31%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;57;48;A little p.m. rain;58;43;SSW;10;58%;85%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cold;39;23;Periods of sun;43;27;E;4;36%;24%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and chilly;43;20;Sunny, but chilly;48;23;SSE;4;36%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;NNE;5;67%;2%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;86;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;E;7;48%;56%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;69;58;Afternoon rain;63;52;NE;10;78%;97%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;60;44;Mostly sunny, cool;64;47;N;9;40%;4%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;81;63;Rain and drizzle;65;59;SW;9;64%;72%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy with showers;83;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;NNE;4;63%;81%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;73;Hazy sun;93;76;NNE;7;66%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Very cold;26;23;Warmer;52;37;SSW;13;45%;7%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;6;73%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;42;34;Mostly sunny;45;35;SE;12;64%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;N;9;56%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Sunny, but cool;57;38;Sunny;66;48;S;12;41%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;93;77;Clearing;92;77;ENE;11;62%;7%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;84;64;Hazy and very warm;93;66;WNW;6;49%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Warmer with sunshine;55;32;Partly sunny;59;30;WNW;6;35%;21%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy and very warm;95;67;Hazy sun, very hot;97;68;NNW;6;40%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SE;4;75%;88%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;48;43;A little a.m. rain;51;39;SW;20;73%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with clearing;65;55;Periods of rain;61;53;E;7;68%;99%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Becoming cloudy;63;56;A couple of showers;63;53;SSE;11;77%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;76;69;Low clouds;78;69;SE;9;77%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;NNE;5;49%;10%;12

Havana, Cuba;Downpours;91;63;Breezy and cooler;76;68;ENE;16;53%;16%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;46;22;Partly sunny;42;24;WNW;6;73%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;90;79;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;8;58%;60%;7

Hong Kong, China;Increasing clouds;79;63;Humid;77;65;E;6;80%;17%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;ENE;13;55%;12%;9

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;93;74;Hazy sunshine;94;72;SE;7;24%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;High clouds;84;59;Partly sunny, warm;87;62;NNW;10;37%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow squalls, cold;33;27;Cold with flurries;37;23;NE;7;74%;51%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A touch of a.m. rain;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;WNW;8;81%;71%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;82;73;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;NNW;11;54%;3%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;79;61;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;NE;6;65%;56%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;68;42;Some brightening;64;45;W;5;46%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;96;69;Sunny and hot;97;70;WNW;9;39%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;79;54;Hazy sun;83;55;SSW;6;42%;0%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;93;67;Hazy sun;94;68;N;14;14%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;39;31;Mostly cloudy;36;26;SW;7;64%;9%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy with sunshine;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;N;7;54%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;N;5;71%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;90;68;Hazy sun;92;69;WSW;5;37%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NNW;4;75%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;54;40;A couple of showers;54;40;SSE;6;74%;94%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;90;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;SSW;8;72%;73%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;77;67;Mostly cloudy;77;67;SSE;7;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Afternoon rain;61;46;Cloudy;60;46;SSE;6;66%;27%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;54;44;Showers around;52;39;SW;12;76%;83%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;79;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;N;7;49%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;88;78;Some sun returning;87;77;SSW;7;63%;32%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;44;Showers around;56;46;ENE;5;55%;82%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Sunny and beautiful;91;81;NNE;9;61%;12%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;4;82%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Showers around;92;79;A t-storm around;91;77;E;5;62%;55%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;Partly sunny;83;61;WNW;10;61%;33%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;78;44;Sunlit and pleasant;80;51;SW;6;31%;2%;11

Miami, United States;Windy;87;59;Breezy and cooler;71;68;ENE;15;45%;16%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;37;29;Sun and some clouds;38;26;WNW;4;52%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;92;78;E;14;58%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Lots of sun, nice;70;52;Sunlit and pleasant;72;55;NE;6;64%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with snow;32;15;Cold with some sun;24;22;SSW;8;54%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;28;An afternoon shower;39;33;WNW;6;60%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;97;79;Sunny and hot;97;80;N;8;34%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, breezy;87;58;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;NNE;11;38%;2%;14

New York, United States;Rain, then snow late;46;23;Breezy in the a.m.;37;32;SW;14;36%;3%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun, cool;51;35;Showers around;47;34;W;8;71%;90%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning sunny, cold;15;-8;Sunny, but cold;11;-3;NE;10;73%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Hazy sun and mild;68;46;High clouds and warm;72;57;SSW;10;59%;86%;3

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;39;21;Mostly cloudy;44;21;NNE;4;50%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow this morning;27;3;Cold, p.m. flurries;25;23;SSW;13;66%;62%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Warm, a p.m. shower;94;79;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ENE;8;65%;73%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNW;7;73%;50%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;74;ENE;8;82%;87%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;53;46;A little rain;53;37;SSW;9;67%;83%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler but humid;82;69;Sunny intervals;77;67;SW;8;70%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;93;79;Clouds and sun, warm;96;79;SSE;6;55%;35%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;10;76%;54%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;90;68;An afternoon shower;90;70;ENE;6;54%;74%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and milder;49;24;Mostly sunny;53;28;ESE;6;29%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;64;45;Low clouds and mild;59;43;NE;5;77%;33%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain at times;65;51;A little p.m. rain;63;51;SE;7;72%;97%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A shower in places;66;50;High clouds;65;50;SW;6;76%;82%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;77;A morning shower;89;76;E;7;67%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;38;31;Partly sunny;39;34;S;10;65%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;41;27;Plenty of sunshine;43;27;NNW;1;66%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;76;A t-storm around;88;76;NW;8;70%;64%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy and not as hot;84;60;Sunny and hot;93;67;SE;9;19%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;58;35;Mostly sunny;58;42;ENE;8;50%;30%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Clearing;31;23;NNW;6;90%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;58;50;Partly sunny;60;45;W;11;67%;9%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;62;A t-storm around;80;63;ENE;13;71%;53%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;83;73;Sunshine and breezy;83;74;E;13;71%;44%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;77;65;Increasing clouds;79;65;N;9;61%;18%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;49;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;NE;6;18%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;58;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;SW;6;35%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;85;71;A shower in the p.m.;83;70;N;5;81%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;42;Cloudy;58;41;ESE;5;64%;44%;2

Seattle, United States;Showers around;56;43;A shower or two;50;45;SSW;7;78%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up, warm;68;50;A little a.m. rain;56;49;NE;4;84%;79%;1

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;77;61;Rain and drizzle;72;59;NE;7;77%;75%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;A t-storm around;91;78;NNE;5;66%;64%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy, cold;31;15;Not as cold;41;19;S;6;43%;5%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with sunshine;84;74;Showers around;84;74;ENE;14;65%;75%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;47;25;Sunshine and mild;49;27;SW;5;58%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;64;A morning shower;73;64;N;8;68%;91%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;75;63;Sunny and very warm;85;64;SE;5;60%;9%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;43;22;Partly sunny;39;28;WSW;6;87%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;68;53;Cooler with rain;57;48;N;7;93%;93%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;43;27;Cold with snow;35;23;NNW;6;85%;96%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;66;51;Nice with sunshine;67;53;NE;7;23%;5%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun, cool;56;50;A couple of showers;57;46;WNW;11;56%;85%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;50;27;Cool with sunshine;53;31;E;5;42%;6%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mild with hazy sun;66;50;Some brightening;64;58;SW;9;62%;46%;2

Toronto, Canada;Increasingly windy;27;18;A little snow;35;32;SW;19;61%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;65;55;Clearing;69;54;ESE;9;53%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon showers;65;53;Some sun, a shower;66;55;SE;8;73%;46%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;28;16;A bit of a.m. snow;37;2;NW;8;47%;87%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;53;44;A shower in the p.m.;54;45;SSE;4;53%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;44;30;Plenty of sunshine;48;35;SE;12;34%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine, very hot;94;75;Very hot;102;74;SE;5;41%;6%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;41;23;Partly sunny;43;25;SSW;4;66%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Milder;45;25;Plenty of sunshine;47;27;SE;6;47%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;73;58;Cloudy and windy;64;57;SE;23;71%;26%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy, hot;101;75;High clouds and hot;103;75;WSW;5;41%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;45;24;Morning snow;39;25;NE;5;50%;82%;4

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-12 21:43 GMT+08:00

