Ukraine’s vice prime minister calls on Taiwan’s ASUS to pull out of Russia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan electronics giant Asustek Computer Inc., the maker of ASUS products, was one of several multinationals asked by Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to withdraw from Russia, CNA reported Saturday (March 12).

Companies from across the world have abandoned the Russian market as the result of protests or sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Fedorov fired off a steady stream of tweets over the past days asking a number of companies, including Intel, Xerox, Hitachi, and ASUS, to stop selling their products and services to Russia, and thanking others for already having done so.

In a message posted Thursday (March 10), the Ukrainian official addressed the Taiwan company directly. “Russians have no moral right to use your brilliant technology! It’s for peace, not for war!”

He also published a two-page letter to ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) calling on the company to "end any relationships and stop doing business in the Russian Federation until the Russian aggression in Ukraine is fully stopped and fair order is restored.”

Fedorov, who also bears the title of minister of digital transformation, reportedly played a key role in persuading Tesla founder Elon Musk to provide his country with Starlink internet terminals.