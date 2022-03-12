Taiwan president inspects military reservists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) donned full battle dress Saturday (March 12) to inspect military reservists halfway through their first 14-day call-up.

The Ministry of National Defense launched its All-out Defense Mobilization Agency in January while introducing a new system where recently discharged military personnel return for 14 days of training. The performance of the reservists, who started their work on March 5, has been drawing extensive media coverage, especially with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the background.

President Tsai headed to New Taipei City’s Linkou District Saturday to watch the reservists fire live rounds with Taiwan-made Type 65K2 assault rifles and set up tents, CNA reported. The key mission of the reservists during their two weeks of training was to simulate the defense of the Linkou coastline against an invasion force.

Addressing the soldiers, she said the war in Ukraine proved once again that, in addition to international assistance, a country needed to rely on the solidarity and unity between its people. The reservist system symbolized the spirit of all-people’s defense, and allowed local people to fight in their own region.

Tsai praised participants who had wanted to train at all cost, even though they had to leave their job or had a wife about to give birth. High levels of public interest in defending their country could also be read from the fact that primary school teachers had taken their pupils to watch the reservists on the march, the president said.