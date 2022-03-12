UK representative commends Taiwan for humanitarian aid to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. representative to Taiwan John Dennis praised Taiwan for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian invasion.

Speaking at an Arbor Day event on Saturday (March 12), Dennis said that what was happening in Ukraine is a tragedy, violates all international laws and norms, and goes against the UN Charter, CNA reported. He said it was good to know what Taiwan was doing for Ukraine, especially with regard to humanitarian aid.

The U.K. has also contributed a lot in terms of humanitarian assistance and other ways to ensure Ukrainians are able to resist the Russians, he said.

Dennis said now is a very difficult time, and democracies all over the world need to unite. He pointed out that Taiwan and the U.K. have always been cooperating, and they are expanding collaboration in new areas, including trade, medicine, technology, and wind power.

In addition to donating vital supplies to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also opened a special account for donations to Ukraine through the Relieve Disaster Foundation. As of Friday, Taiwan has raised nearly NT$530 million (US$18.66 million) in donations for Ukrainian refugees.