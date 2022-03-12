President Tsai opens Taiwan’s longest bicycle path

President Tsai Ing-wen (front right) plants a tree near a new bicycle route in Tainan Saturday. President Tsai Ing-wen (front right) plants a tree near a new bicycle route in Tainan Saturday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The country’s longest bicycle path, linking Tainan to Chiayi and Yunlin, was inaugurated in the presence of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Saturday (March 12).

The Council of Agriculture (COA) also vowed to turn the 88-kilometer route into a “green road” by planting 100,000 trees along the way to fight carbon emissions, CNA reported.

Cyclists will be able to admire endemic trees, the highlights of Taiwan’s agriculture, and a century-old irrigation system while traveling on the route, according to COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

President Tsai said the new bike lane was one of seven bicycle routes, pedestrian paths, and hiking trails the government had completed or renovated across the country. She used the occasion to call the public to action on the environment, to plant endemic trees and protect wetlands.

Tree-planting activities took part in several cities and regions of Taiwan Saturday to mark Arbor Day, March 12.