Abilene Christian beats Seattle 78-76 in WAC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 15:24
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Airion Simmons had 21 points as Abilene Christian narrowly defeated Seattle 78-76 in the Western Athletic Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Tobias Cameron had 18 points for Abilene Christian (23-9). Mahki Morris added 13 points and seven rebounds. Damien Daniels had 10 points.

Coryon Mason, the Wildcats' leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Seattle scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Darrion Trammell scored a career-high 39 points and had seven rebounds for the Redhawks (23-9). Cameron Tyson added 14 points. Viktor Rajkovic had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 17:09 GMT+08:00

