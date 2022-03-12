Eller scores in OT as Capitals beat Canucks 4-3

Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) bumps into Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek as he vies for the puck against John Carlson (74) during the ... Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) bumps into Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek as he vies for the puck against John Carlson (74) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, back, and T.J. Oshie celebrate Kuznetsov's third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of... Washington Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov, back, and T.J. Oshie celebrate Kuznetsov's third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53), J.T. Miller (9) and Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate a goal by Horvat against the Washington Capitals during the third p... Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53), J.T. Miller (9) and Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate a goal by Horvat against the Washington Capitals during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 1... Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, and Quinn Hughes celebrate Horvat's second goal against the Washington Capitals, during the third period of an NH... Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat, right, and Quinn Hughes celebrate Horvat's second goal against the Washington Capitals, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots as Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Mar... Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) shoots as Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Motte (64) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday... Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin skates with the puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) reaches for the puck above Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek as Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) defends during ... Vancouver Canucks' Nils Hoglander (21) reaches for the puck above Washington Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek as Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers, right, checks Washington Capitals' Lars Eller during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in... Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers, right, checks Washington Capitals' Lars Eller during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, comes out of his net to play the puck away from Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway, left, as Vancouv... Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, comes out of his net to play the puck away from Washington Capitals' Garnet Hathaway, left, as Vancouver's Quinn Hughes, center, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin celebrates Evgeny Kuznetsov's third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey ga... Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin celebrates Evgeny Kuznetsov's third goal against the Vancouver Canucks, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Washington Capitals' Lars Eller celebrates his overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancou... Washington Capitals' Lars Eller celebrates his overtime goal against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lars Eller scored 42 seconds into overtime and the Washington Capitals beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Friday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored three goals for his second career hat trick and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Capitals, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Vitek Vanecek stopped 23 shots.

Bo Horvat had two goals, Quinn Hughes also scored and J.T. Miller had two assists as the Canucks snapped a three-game win streak. Thatcher Demko finished with 30 saves.

Eller and teammate John Carlson sprinted down the ice on a 2-on-1 in the extra period, with Carlsson slicing a crisp pass to Eller before he put the game-winning shot through Demko’s pads.

Washington tied the score at 3-3 with a power-play goal with 4:53 remaining in regulation after Vancouver’s Tyler Myers was called for a check to Kuznetsov’s head.

A scramble in front of the Vancouver net set the stage for the equalizer, with Kuznetsov tipping a loose puck between Demko’s skate and the post for his third of the night.

Vancouver came into the third down 2-0 but turned the game around with three quick goals.

The Canucks cut into the deficit just 57 seconds into the period when Hughes wired a shot from just inside the blue line and beat Vanecek on his blocker side.

Miller notched an assist on the play, extending his point streak to 11 games. The Canucks forward has seven goals and 16 assists since Feb. 9.

Less than two minutes later, Horvat knotted the score at 2-2 on the power play after Eller was called for tripping.

Miller passed the puck to the Canucks' captain at the top of the slot and he sent a one-timer into the top corner of the Washington net.

Horvat added his 20th goal of the season at 4:59 and gave Vancouver the lead, tapping in a backhanded shot from the side of the crease.

Demko was key to keeping the Canucks in the game, making some big saves across a scoreless second period.

Ovechkin got a partial breakaway early in the period, only to see the Vancouver goalie stretch out his left pad to make the stop.

The All-Star goalie also robbed T.J. Oshie before the end of the second, snatching his point-blank shot out of the air.

Ovechkin briefly appeared to have scored on a power play early in the first period after Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander was called for holding. Washington’s captain launched a rocket from the top of the faceoff circle and the puck dribbled off Demko before a diving Kuznetsov knocked it over the goal line to make it 2-0.

The Capitals briefly huddled in celebration in front of the Vancouver net, apparently discussing who would be credited with the tally and congratulating Ovechkin before the goal was announced as Kuznetsov’s.

Ovechkin sits at 766 career goals, tied with Jaromir Jagr for third place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

Washington’s first of the night came less than a minute earlier and caught virtually everyone on the ice by surprise.

The puck went off the stanchion behind the Vancouver net, then ricocheted back out and hit the shoulder of Kuznetsov, stationed in front of the net, before bouncing in past Demko.

The goal extended Kuznetsov’s point streak to five games. He has four goals and three assists across the stretch.

NOTES: Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play. ... Kuznetsov’s only other NHL hat trick came against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 23, 2015. ... Ovechkin was booed as he hit the ice for warm-ups and during his first shift of the game, but the crowd didn’t continue to express their displeasure. The Russian superstar received much frostier receptions in Edmonton and Calgary — cities with large Ukranian populations — earlier this week.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Canucks: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday.