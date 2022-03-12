Alexa
Taiwan opens investigation into death of 2 TV crew members near waterfall

Star Aaron Yan refuses to continue work on vampire drama until situation cleared

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/12 15:41
Two crew members died after falling off a cliff during the shooting of a vampire drama for TV in Miaoli County. 

Two crew members died after falling off a cliff during the shooting of a vampire drama for TV in Miaoli County.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An occupational safety investigation has been opened into the death of a cameraman and a sound recorder working on a drama show near a waterfall in Miaoli County, reports said Saturday (March 12).

The cameraman, surnamed Huang (黃), 38, and the sound recorder, surnamed Wang (王), 34, were finishing shooting footage for a new television drama series in Nanzhuang Township Friday (March 11) when they lost their footing and fell down a cliff, CNA reported. A helicopter transferred them to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The county said it had sent inspectors to the site and would be investigating working conditions on the set, which was managed by Domani Production Co. Prosecutors added they would also be looking at the incident, before considering how to proceed based on evidence and on the wishes of relatives.

The main star of the drama series, singer Aaron Yan (炎亞綸), announced online that he would suspend cooperation with Domani as long as the company was unable to provide a clear explanation of the incident and to guarantee the safety of the crew, UDN reported. On its Facebook page, Domani said it was halting production of the show, while also mentioning it had taken safety precautions at the site.

The show Yan and the two victims had been working on was a vampire love story, dubbed as a Taiwan version of the “Twilight” franchise with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, according to media reports.
Updated : 2022-03-12 16:38 GMT+08:00

