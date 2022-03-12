Alexa
Australian politician advises Taiwan to learn from Ukraine

Senator James Paterson says 'similar expansionism' possible in Indo-Pacific if Putin seizes Ukraine

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/12 15:02
Australian Senator James Paterson. 

Australian Senator James Paterson.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan needs to learn the same lessons the Ukrainians did after Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Australian Senator James Paterson, Chair of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security said on Friday (March 11).

Speaking at the Henry Jackson Society think tank in London, Paterson warned that if Putin successfully seizes Ukraine, it could “inspire similar expansionism” in the Indo-Pacific, referring to China. Beijing intends to promote its ideology abroad, something that Uyghurs, Taiwanese, and Hongkongers know all too well, the Sydney Morning Herald cited him as saying.

The senator pointed out that the Ukrainians "modernized and equipped their military," to maintain their current resistance, which has frustrated Putin’s attempts so far, to take Ukraine.

“The fear I have for all of us is that we will not have a warning as stark as 2014 and we certainly do not have eight years to get ready,” he said. “None of us have a moment to waste.”

Paterson added that China hopefully observed “the world’s incredible resolve” and its determination to make it costly for Russia to continue its invasion of Ukraine.
Taiwan
Ukraine
China
Russian invasion of Ukraine
James Paterson
Henry Jackson Society

