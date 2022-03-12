Taiwan confirms 1 new local COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed one local COVID-19 infection and 61 imported cases Saturday (March 12), but no new deaths, leaving the death tally at 853, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The only recent instance of a day without new local infections was Thursday (March 10), when officials reported no local cases for the first time since Jan. 3.

Saturday’s newly reported local patient was a woman in her 20s living in north Taiwan, the CECC said. She had received one dose of the BioNTech vaccine and showed no symptoms of COVID.

Saturday’s imported cases included 37 males and 24 females, aged from under 5 to 79, who arrived in Taiwan between Feb. 20 and March 11. The largest groups of foreign arrivals confirmed with COVID were six each from Canada and Vietnam, five from Thailand, four from Sri Lanka, and three from Hong Kong.

Taiwan’s latest total number of 21,225 coronavirus patients included 15,483 domestic cases and 5,688 imported ones. The 853 fatalities from the pandemic included 839 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 413 deaths and Taipei City 322. The most recent death, announced by the CECC Friday (Feb. 25), was a man in his 60s who had arrived from the Philippines in late January.

A total of 36 COVID cases originated from a journey by the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet" in 2020, three were infected on board a flight, one case was classified as unresolved, and 14 cases were put under investigation. A total of 134 earlier patients were removed from the list of confirmed cases.

