Richmond defeats VCU 75-64 in A10 quarterfinal

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 12:33
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a career-high 32 points as Richmond defeated VCU 75-64 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship on Friday night.

Tyler Burton had 14 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (21-12). Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.

Vince Williams Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rams (21-9). KeShawn Curry added 14 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 14:06 GMT+08:00

"