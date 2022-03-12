Alexa
MLS Commissioner Don Garber gets US Soccer Fricker Award

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 11:37
FILE - MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, and Charlotte MLS owner David Tepper announce that Major League Soccer will be coming to Charlotte in 2021 a...

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was given the 2022 Werner Fricker Builder Award by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday.

The 64-year-old succeeded Doug Logan as MLS commissioner in 1999 and has overseen the league's expansion from 10 to 29 teams and the opening of 26 soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

The Werner Fricker Builder Award is given to an individual or group who dedicate at least 20 years to the sport and establish a lasting legacy in American soccer.

