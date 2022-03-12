MLS Commissioner Don Garber gets US Soccer Fricker Award

FILE - MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, and Charlotte MLS owner David Tepper announce that Major League Soccer will be coming to Charlotte in 2021 a... FILE - MLS Commissioner Don Garber, left, and Charlotte MLS owner David Tepper announce that Major League Soccer will be coming to Charlotte in 2021 at an event in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Expansion Charlotte FC opens its inaugural season on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, against D.C. United at Audi Field.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber was given the 2022 Werner Fricker Builder Award by the U.S. Soccer Federation on Friday.

The 64-year-old succeeded Doug Logan as MLS commissioner in 1999 and has overseen the league's expansion from 10 to 29 teams and the opening of 26 soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S. and Canada.

The Werner Fricker Builder Award is given to an individual or group who dedicate at least 20 years to the sport and establish a lasting legacy in American soccer.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports