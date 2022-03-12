Celtics beat Pistons 114-103 for 5th straight victory

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Detroit Pistons' Jamorko Pickett (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11... Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Detroit Pistons' Jamorko Pickett (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 points and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 points and eight rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Marcus Smart added 20 points, and Robert Williams III had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Celtics. They have won 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a game below .500.

Cade Cunningham had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Central Division-trailing Pistons, who had won three in a row before falling Wednesday night to Chicago. Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant also scored 20 points.

HAWKS 112, CLIPPERS 106

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures and the Hawks held off Los Angeles.

With the game tied at 82 late in the third quarter, Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls for objecting when called for traveling. Young’s free throw gave Atlanta the lead. Danilo Gallinari followed with a 3-pointer and the Clippers led the rest of the way.

Ivica Zubac had 24 points and 12 rebounds for Los Angeles, and Reggie Jackson also scored 24 points.

MAGIC 118, TIMBERWOLVES 110

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mo Bamba scored 27 points and Orlando overcame an 18-point deficit to end Minnesota's winning streak at six games.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points, and Mo Wagner had 18 points in 13 minutes. Anthony Edwards led the Minnesota with 25 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds.