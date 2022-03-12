Young scores 27 points, Hawks hold off Clippers 112-106

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March ... Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue, left, speaks with referee Tyler Ford (39) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atl... Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronne Lue, left, speaks with referee Tyler Ford (39) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, right, speaks to assistant coach Chris Jent during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los An... Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan, right, speaks to assistant coach Chris Jent during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday,... Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) dribbles upcourt during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

State Farm Arena is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (... State Farm Arena is viewed before an NBA basketball game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 11, 2022, in... Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue yells during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday... Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 11, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures and the Hawks held off the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 on Friday night.

The Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak, began the night 10th in the Eastern Conference, holding the final spot in the play-in tournament. The Clippers are eighth in the West.

With the game tied at 82 late in the third quarter, Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. was ejected after drawing two technical fouls for objecting when called for traveling.

Morris was holding the ball at the top of the circle when he pivoted and was called for traveling. Morris left the game with 13 points.

Young's free throw gave Atlanta the lead. Danilo Gallinari followed with a 3-pointer and the Clippers played from behind the remainder of the game.

Atlanta led only 94-92 in the fourth when back-to-back three-point plays by Onyeka Okongwu stretched the advantage to eight points.

The Clippers again pulled within two points, 108-106, on Ivica Zubac's hook with 56 seconds remaining. Zubac had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter answered with a short jumper for Atlanta.

Reggie Jackson, who has emerged as the Clippers’ scoring leader with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard missing much of the season with injuries, had 24 points and five assists.

After Atlanta led 52-46, Los Angeles used a 13-0 run to lead 59-52. The Hawks scored the final eight points of the period to lead 60-59 at halftime.

STILL HURTING

The Hawks’ John Collins, who had nine points in 23 minutes, is far from fully recovered from a right foot strain that forced the power forward to miss seven games in February and early March.

“We know John is playing with some issues with his foot, and he has a couple other things going on,” coach Nate McMillan said before the game.

The Hawks had no player listed on their pregame injury report.

Collins is Atlanta’s second-leading scorer, entering Friday night averaging 16.4 points per game. He scored only two points and missing each of his nine shots from the field in Wednesday night’s 124-114 loss to Milwaukee, when he played only 19 minutes.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Amir Coffey, who started ahead of Terance Mann for the second straight game, had eight points. ... Robert Covington (personal) missed his third straight game.

Hawks: Young had 11 assists. He scored 11 points in the third period. ... Kevin Huerter had 16 points for Atlanta while making two of his four 3-pointers in the final six minutes. Clint Capela had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Continue three-game trip at Cleveland on Sunday.

Hawks: Face Indiana on Sunday in the second of three consecutive home games.

