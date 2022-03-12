Alexa
Biden signs bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China into law

Legislation blocks State Department from buying maps depicting Taiwan as Chinese territory

  116
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/12 11:28
U.S. President Joe Biden.

U.S. President Joe Biden. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Joe Biden has formally signed a spending bill for fiscal year 2022 into law, which includes an amendment that blocks the State Department from purchasing maps that portray Taiwan as China’s territory.

The House of Representatives and the Senate each passed their own version of the bill on March 9 and 10, respectively. It covers many issues and totals US$1.5 trillion (NT$42.9 trillion), CNA reported.

The legislation includes an amendment authored by Representatives Tom Tiffany, Steve Chabot, Scott Perry, Kat Cammack, and Mike Gallagher that bars the State Department from buying maps that depict Taiwan as part of China.

Under the section titled "Maps," it stipulates that "None of the funds made available by this Act should be used to create, procure, or display any map that inaccurately depicts the territory and social and economic system of Taiwan and the islands or island groups administered by Taiwan authorities."
Taiwan
Biden administration
maps
Joe Biden
U.S. State Department
U.S.-Taiwan relations

