Taiwan's reservist training program reaches 7th day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s new 14-day reservist training program kicked off its seventh day on Friday (March 11), which saw soldiers carry out target practice to hone their skills with their military-issued guns.

The reservists were given 65K2 rifles and M249 machine guns to shoot at targets 10 meters away. The Sixth Army Corps Command said that after recruits complete target practice, they will learn the essentials of operating and maintaining a gun, including troubleshooting and shooting posture, the Military News Agency reported.

The Sixth Army Corps pointed out that reservists form the basis of national defense. Through the new training program, their combat skills can be strengthened so they can be part of a strong defense system alongside active-duty troops.

In order to strengthen the reserve force, the Ministry of National Defense launched a new 14-day training program that focused on the defense of Linkou District’s coast. On the first day, March 5, participating troops, totaling nearly 400, registered and received equipment at Shanjiao Elementary School in Luzhu District, Taoyuan.