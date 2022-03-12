Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Rider in MAAC semi

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 09:44
Papas scores 20 to lead Monmouth past Rider in MAAC semi

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 20 points as Monmouth edged past Rider 72-68 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament on Friday night.

Shavar Reynolds Jr. had 17 points for Monmouth (21-12). Walker Miller added 12 points. Marcus McClary had six rebounds.

Dwight Murray, Jr. had 20 points for the Broncs (14-19). Allen Powell added 19 points. Dimencio Vaughn had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
US Senate passes bill banning maps showing Taiwan as part of China
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"