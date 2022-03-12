Alexa
Fryer leads Texas A&M-CC into Southland championship game

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 09:38
KATY, Texas (AP) — Simeon Fryer had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Nicholls 71-64 in the Southland Conference tournament semifinals on Friday.

Terrion Murdix had 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (22-11). Isaac Mushila added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Faramade had 12 points.

Latrell Jones had 20 points for the Colonels (21-11). Devante Carter added 17 points and nine rebounds. Ty Gordon had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 11:04 GMT+08:00

