Foreign ministry welcomes Philippines' acceptance of Taiwan vaccine certification

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mutual acceptance of vaccination certificates between Taiwan and the Philippines will facilitate more bilateral exchanges, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (March 11).

Following the Philippines’ announcement on Friday that it would begin recognizing Taiwan’s yellow COVID certificates, MOFA welcomed the decision and said the move would accelerate post-pandemic improvements in economics and trade, as well as help the two countries build experience and mutual trust in epidemic prevention and border control.

Taiwanese who are fully vaccinated can now enter the Philippines without undergoing quarantine, as long as they present a negative PCR test within 48 hours before boarding and a digital or physical vaccine certificate. There will still be a 7-day self-health management requirement from the date of arrival, according to a MOFA press release.

Philippine tourists entering Taiwan are still required to undergo quarantine and self-health management in accordance with Taiwan’s current epidemic prevention regulations.

MOFA said it hopes Taiwan and the Philippines will continue to conduct substantive medical and health cooperation, in order to promote the well-being and convenience of the two peoples.