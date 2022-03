Sanches injured as Lille draws 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne

Lille's Renato Sanches reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneu... Lille's Renato Sanches reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Jonathan Bamba, on the ground, falls as in action with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match between Lille... Lille's Jonathan Bamba, on the ground, falls as in action with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Jonathan Bamba, left, in action with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne... Lille's Jonathan Bamba, left, in action with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Amadou Onana goes for a header during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in... Lille's Amadou Onana goes for a header during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Saint-Etienne's Jean-Philippe Krasso, left, vies for the ball with Lille's Burak Yilmaz during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Sa... Saint-Etienne's Jean-Philippe Krasso, left, vies for the ball with Lille's Burak Yilmaz during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Lille's Xeka, left, Lille's Jonathan David, center, vie for the ball with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match be... Lille's Xeka, left, Lille's Jonathan David, center, vie for the ball with Saint-Etienne's Harold Moukoudi during the French League One soccer match between Lille and Saint-Etienne at the Stade Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Lille drew 0-0 at home to improving Saint-Etienne in the French league and lost key midfielder Renato Sanches to injury on Friday.

The Portugal international went off midway through the first half with a left thigh injury. He is doubtful for the Champions League match at home to defending champion Chelsea on Wednesday, with Lille trailing 2-0 from the first leg in the round of 16.

It was a fifth league game in a row for Lille without conceding a goal but also a missed opportunity to move closer to fourth place and an automatic Europa League spot.

Lille is three points behind fourth-place Rennes, having played an extra game.

Saint-Etienne coach Pascal Dupraz is continuing the club's improvement and the draw moved Les Verts up to 16th spot ahead of this weekend's games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports