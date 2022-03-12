Alexa
Tulane gets past Temple 69-60 in AAC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 07:05
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kevin Cross had 18 points and nine rebounds as Tulane beat Temple 69-60 in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Friday.

DeVon Baker added 15 points and Jaylen Forbes had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tulane (14-14). Sion James had nine points, nine assists and five blocks

Hysier Miller scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls (17-12). Zach Hicks added 12 points, and Jahlil White had five points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 09:02 GMT+08:00

"