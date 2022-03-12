Alexa
Jimerson carries Saint Louis over St. Bonaventure in A10

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 06:44
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gibson Jimerson had 20 points, including a go-ahead baseline jumper with 17.5 seconds left, as Saint Louis edged past Saint Bonaventure 57-56 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Jimerson hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Francis Okoro had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Saint Louis (23-10). Yuri Collins added 11 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Jalen Adaway had 18 points for the Bonnies (20-9). Dominick Welch added 14 points and seven rebounds. Kyle Lofton had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 08:01 GMT+08:00

