Ohio police wound man shooting at vehicles on interstate

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 05:00
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital shot and wounded a man Friday who was firing at vehicles on a busy stretch of Interstate 71.

The action by Columbus police came after drivers reported that someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at northbound vehicles shortly before 10 a.m., according to Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson.

Video from a driver that was posted by Columbus TV stations shows the man shooting at police, who return fire. At least three cars were hit by the suspect’s initial gunfire.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the attack, said Fuqua, who added that police were trying to confirm his identity.

No other injuries were reported except for one police officer who was taken to a hospital with an injury unrelated to the gunfire, police said.

A woman was inside the man's car, and police are investigating whether the attack stemmed from a domestic incident, Fuqua said.

Updated : 2022-03-12 07:31 GMT+08:00

