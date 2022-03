BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 128

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Oscar Otte, Germany, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Round of 64

Sorana Cirstea (26), Romania, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Simona Halep (24), Romania, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Tamara Zidansek (19), Slovenia, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Iga Swiatek (3), Poland, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-0, 6-1.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 10-5.