Defense shines as La Tech beats North Texas 42-36 in CUSA

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 03:55
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis and Cobe Williams scored 12 points each and Louisiana Tech's defense stifled North Texas in a 42-28 win in the Conference USA Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday.

Louisiana Tech held North Texas to 36 points on 24.1 percent shooting en route to a 42-36 win. Both marks represented season bests for the Bulldogs.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 12 rebounds for Louisiana Tech (24-9).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Louisiana Tech totaled 21 second-half points, the lowest of the season for Louisiana Tech, while the 13 first-half points for North Texas marked the fewest of the season for North Texas.

Thomas Bell had 10 points for the Mean Green (24-6). Abou Ousmane added 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-12 06:02 GMT+08:00

