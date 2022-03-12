BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2580
|Down
|63
|May
|2649
|Down
|57
|May
|2665
|2684
|2612
|2620
|Down
|63
|Jul
|2688
|2706
|2641
|2649
|Down
|57
|Sep
|2684
|2701
|2644
|2651
|Down
|51
|Dec
|2670
|2687
|2635
|2642
|Down
|46
|Mar
|2635
|2652
|2604
|2613
|Down
|39
|May
|2627
|2627
|2586
|2594
|Down
|34
|Jul
|2607
|2613
|2575
|2580
|Down
|33
|Sep
|2594
|2594
|2562
|2562
|Down
|32
|Dec
|2562
|2562
|2550
|2550
|Down
|30