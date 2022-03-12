Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely with mono

By Associated Press
2022/03/12 01:11
Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely with mono

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with mononucleosis.

The loss of their top defender comes with the Stars moving up in the standings as they chase a wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

Heiskanen has missed the past three games with had been described as a non-COVID-19 illness. He participated in the morning skate Tuesday before a 2-1 loss at Nashville. Now he's on injured reserve.

The 22-year-old standout has four goals and 25 assists for 29 points, tied with John Klingberg for the most among Dallas defensemen.

The Stars are 2-1 since Heiskanen was sidelined, with an overtime victory over Winnipeg and a win over Minnesota before the loss to the Predators.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-12 02:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
China says Russia has right to list Taiwan as 'unfriendly' country
Japan's Uniqlo reverses decision on Russia
Japan's Uniqlo reverses decision on Russia
"