All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|58
|40
|13
|5
|85
|243
|170
|26-6-0
|14-7-5
|9-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|57
|37
|14
|6
|80
|197
|166
|19-5-4
|18-9-2
|11-5-1
|Toronto
|58
|37
|16
|5
|79
|217
|176
|20-7-2
|17-9-3
|9-4-0
|Boston
|58
|35
|18
|5
|75
|177
|158
|17-10-2
|18-8-3
|12-3-1
|Detroit
|58
|24
|27
|7
|55
|170
|218
|16-12-4
|8-15-3
|6-9-2
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|31
|5
|47
|151
|183
|11-16-2
|10-15-3
|5-10-1
|Buffalo
|59
|19
|32
|8
|46
|157
|210
|10-16-4
|9-16-4
|6-10-4
|Montreal
|57
|15
|35
|7
|37
|140
|217
|8-17-1
|7-18-6
|5-8-2
|Carolina
|57
|40
|12
|5
|85
|193
|134
|22-4-2
|18-8-3
|10-5-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|58
|36
|17
|5
|77
|173
|150
|19-5-3
|17-12-2
|8-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|188
|156
|15-9-5
|19-6-4
|10-4-2
|Washington
|59
|31
|18
|10
|72
|193
|166
|14-11-5
|17-7-5
|10-5-1
|Columbus
|58
|28
|27
|3
|59
|190
|216
|15-12-3
|13-15-0
|8-11-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|54
|22
|24
|8
|52
|143
|152
|12-12-4
|10-12-4
|6-5-1
|New Jersey
|58
|21
|32
|5
|47
|177
|207
|13-14-3
|8-18-2
|8-10-2
|Philadelphia
|57
|18
|29
|10
|46
|144
|199
|11-15-5
|7-14-5
|4-10-4
|Colorado
|59
|41
|13
|5
|87
|230
|170
|23-3-3
|18-10-2
|13-5-2
|St. Louis
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|201
|157
|20-7-2
|13-10-5
|11-5-2
|Minnesota
|56
|34
|19
|3
|71
|214
|184
|17-6-1
|17-13-2
|8-7-1
|Nashville
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|180
|157
|17-10-0
|16-10-4
|12-5-1
|Dallas
|56
|32
|21
|3
|67
|166
|162
|20-7-1
|12-14-2
|13-8-2
|Winnipeg
|58
|26
|22
|10
|62
|176
|179
|15-11-2
|11-11-8
|10-6-5
|Chicago
|59
|21
|30
|8
|50
|155
|205
|11-15-4
|10-15-4
|4-11-5
|Arizona
|57
|18
|35
|4
|40
|146
|207
|9-20-1
|9-15-3
|6-11-1
|Calgary
|57
|35
|15
|7
|77
|201
|140
|17-5-5
|18-10-2
|8-6-1
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|19
|8
|72
|175
|166
|14-12-3
|18-7-5
|6-5-2
|Vegas
|59
|32
|23
|4
|68
|186
|172
|16-13-3
|16-10-1
|11-5-1
|Edmonton
|58
|31
|23
|4
|66
|189
|186
|15-12-0
|16-11-4
|13-4-0
|Vancouver
|58
|29
|23
|6
|64
|169
|168
|13-10-3
|16-13-3
|8-4-5
|Anaheim
|60
|27
|24
|9
|63
|176
|191
|16-11-4
|11-13-5
|10-7-3
|San Jose
|57
|25
|25
|7
|57
|149
|182
|13-13-3
|12-12-4
|5-6-3
|Seattle
|60
|17
|37
|6
|40
|155
|217
|10-17-3
|7-20-3
|4-13-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1
Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT
Carolina 2, Colorado 0
Buffalo 3, Vegas 1
Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT
Boston 4, Chicago 3
Florida 6, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 4, Anaheim 1
Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.