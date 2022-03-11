All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 58 40 13 5 85 243 170 Tampa Bay 57 37 14 6 80 197 166 Toronto 58 37 16 5 79 217 176 Boston 58 35 18 5 75 177 158 Detroit 58 24 27 7 55 170 218 Ottawa 57 21 31 5 47 151 183 Buffalo 59 19 32 8 46 157 210 Montreal 57 15 35 7 37 140 217

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 57 40 12 5 85 193 134 N.Y. Rangers 58 36 17 5 77 173 150 Pittsburgh 58 34 15 9 77 188 156 Washington 59 31 18 10 72 193 166 Columbus 58 28 27 3 59 190 216 N.Y. Islanders 54 22 24 8 52 143 152 New Jersey 58 21 32 5 47 177 207 Philadelphia 57 18 29 10 46 144 199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 59 41 13 5 87 230 170 St. Louis 57 33 17 7 73 201 157 Minnesota 56 34 19 3 71 214 184 Nashville 57 33 20 4 70 180 157 Dallas 56 32 21 3 67 166 162 Winnipeg 58 26 22 10 62 176 179 Chicago 59 21 30 8 50 155 205 Arizona 57 18 35 4 40 146 207

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 57 35 15 7 77 201 140 Los Angeles 59 32 19 8 72 175 166 Vegas 59 32 23 4 68 186 172 Edmonton 58 31 23 4 66 189 186 Vancouver 58 29 23 6 64 169 168 Anaheim 60 27 24 9 63 176 191 San Jose 57 25 25 7 57 149 182 Seattle 60 17 37 6 40 155 217

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Winnipeg 2, New Jersey 1

Arizona 5, Toronto 4, OT

Carolina 2, Colorado 0

Buffalo 3, Vegas 1

Ottawa 4, Seattle 3, OT

Boston 4, Chicago 3

Florida 6, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Columbus 0

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 4, Anaheim 1

Calgary 4, Tampa Bay 1

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.