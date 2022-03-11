Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cyclone Gombe hits northern Mozambique with high winds, rain

By ALEXANDRE NHAMPOSSA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 20:07
Cyclone Gombe hits northern Mozambique with high winds, rain

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Cyclone Gombe has slammed into northern Mozambique with torrential winds and rain, causing widespread damage to homes and infrastructure and causing at least one death.

The cyclone, the latest of a series hitting southern Africa from the Indian Ocean, made landfall in Nampula province early Friday, toppling trees and ripping roofs off houses and public buildings, according to witnesses.

One resident of Nampula city was electrocuted by a fallen cable when he was trying to secure his roof, according to a report by Mozambican TV Miramar.

Electricity, water and mobile phone service have been disrupted, making communication difficult.

Amade Abubacar, a journalist living in Nampula, said he had been without power and water since this morning and that the telephone network is fluctuating. The city is paralyzed and commercial establishments and public institutions are closed, he said.

Mobile operator Vodacom issued a statement indicating that it is working to restore its services in affected areas, while Mozambique's national airline, LAM, canceled flights to and from the cities of Nampula, Nacala, Quelimane, and Pemba.

Food aid intended for distribution in the affected districts was damaged by rain after roofs were blown off warehouses, according to the National Institute of Disaster Management.

After hitting the mainland, the cyclone has weakened slightly, according to Mozambique’s meteorological institute, which reported that the cyclone’s winds were 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour with gusts reaching 165 kilometers (102 miles) per hour.

Heavy rains and very strong winds and thunderstorms are expected across Mozambique's central and northern provinces, according to the meteorological institute.

Updated : 2022-03-11 22:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
"