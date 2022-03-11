Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 11, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;SSW;10;82%;60%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;101;76;Very hot;97;74;ENE;9;27%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Increasingly windy;48;34;An afternoon shower;47;32;SW;3;64%;82%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;61;52;Showers around;59;46;SW;14;72%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;60;48;Cloudy;57;47;SSE;14;66%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. snow;39;30;Snow;39;25;N;5;70%;93%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;50;Low clouds;60;47;NW;8;74%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;17;7;A bit of a.m. snow;13;3;ENE;16;90%;81%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;77;66;Some sun, pleasant;80;66;S;10;75%;44%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers around, cold;44;33;Showers around, cold;45;33;N;8;57%;94%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;72;60;Mostly cloudy;79;63;SSW;6;56%;28%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;73;49;Cooler;63;42;SW;8;33%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;88;74;A couple of t-storms;91;72;ESE;6;76%;75%;6

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;91;67;Sunny and pleasant;89;68;E;7;23%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;95;81;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;S;6;63%;8%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;58;51;Periods of rain;57;48;NE;11;82%;96%;1

Beijing, China;Cloudy and mild;57;41;Rain and drizzle;55;39;E;5;65%;78%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and cold;40;21;Sunny, but cold;41;22;SE;3;42%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;43;28;Plenty of sun;48;29;SE;10;42%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of rain;63;51;Showers, some heavy;64;52;WNW;5;83%;100%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;66;NNE;5;66%;66%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny, but chilly;40;22;Sunny, but chilly;43;24;SE;11;31%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy, mild;62;48;Cloudy;57;48;S;9;61%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A snow shower;35;21;Mostly cloudy, cold;37;23;SSW;6;34%;18%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny, but cold;41;19;Sunny, but chilly;43;20;SSE;5;31%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;Mostly sunny;74;55;NNE;6;67%;0%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;88;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;67;ENE;7;42%;79%;12

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;50;A shower in the a.m.;67;58;SW;7;68%;66%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy in the p.m.;61;47;Cool with some sun;61;45;NNE;11;38%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;85;66;Sunshine;83;63;WNW;8;57%;30%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;Cloudy with showers;84;67;E;4;62%;93%;3

Chennai, India;Clearing;93;73;Decreasing clouds;93;74;NNE;7;66%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;A morning flurry;36;12;Very cold;26;23;SW;14;38%;49%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly sunny;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;6;74%;65%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy this morning;40;32;Mostly sunny;42;33;SE;12;63%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;78;66;Sunny and nice;81;66;NNE;11;48%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A little wintry mix;33;27;Sunny, but cool;55;37;S;6;35%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;93;77;Cloudy;92;77;ENE;12;62%;9%;3

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;WNW;9;43%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, cold;36;22;Warmer with sunshine;56;33;SW;8;33%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;91;67;Hazy and very warm;95;67;NNW;6;41%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;5;73%;78%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain tapering off;52;39;Afternoon rain;49;43;SE;12;79%;99%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;51;A morning shower;68;56;NNE;8;48%;81%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;63;53;Mainly cloudy;63;55;WNW;10;67%;71%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;76;67;Low clouds;77;69;SSE;9;76%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds, nice;79;60;Some sunshine;83;60;ESE;8;47%;31%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunny;89;70;Downpours;91;64;N;11;57%;91%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;38;25;Mostly sunny;39;21;WNW;4;79%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun;93;77;Dull and dreary;93;79;SE;5;52%;29%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;74;61;Increasing clouds;78;63;E;8;69%;14%;8

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;84;72;Partly sunny, breezy;84;71;ENE;15;55%;12%;9

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;94;75;Hazy sunshine;94;73;SE;6;26%;4%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;82;57;Partly sunny;83;59;N;9;40%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;A little snow, cold;32;26;A bit of a.m. snow;34;26;N;11;70%;93%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;11;82%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy, not as hot;83;73;Sunny and nice;84;74;NNW;13;53%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;ESE;4;61%;44%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;65;42;Inc. clouds;60;43;SW;5;51%;3%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;96;69;Hazy and very hot;97;69;WNW;8;31%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;77;53;Hazy sunshine;82;54;WSW;6;44%;1%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy, not as hot;94;67;Breezy in the a.m.;94;66;N;16;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;35;21;Variable cloudiness;39;31;NW;8;34%;62%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;75;NE;14;55%;30%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SW;6;74%;62%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;90;69;Hazy sunshine;91;68;SW;4;36%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Decreasing clouds;92;76;N;5;67%;51%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;56;41;Cloudy with showers;53;41;SSW;6;76%;99%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;94;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;8;73%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;75;66;Rather cloudy;76;67;SSE;7;75%;44%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;61;48;Cloudy, p.m. rain;62;48;WSW;9;71%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;56;46;Breezy in the a.m.;53;45;SSE;14;69%;71%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;73;49;Mostly sunny;78;49;SE;7;27%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;87;79;Cloudy;88;78;SW;7;71%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;A touch of rain;54;39;Rather cloudy;57;47;SW;6;59%;71%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;80;Mostly sunny, nice;90;81;NE;9;62%;8%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;SSE;5;79%;93%;5

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;91;78;Showers around;93;78;ESE;5;59%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;70;52;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;SSW;8;66%;10%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;81;48;Mostly sunny, nice;77;43;NE;6;41%;6%;10

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;83;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;59;NNW;19;56%;45%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;36;24;More clouds than sun;37;30;NNE;10;31%;22%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;91;76;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;E;14;58%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Lots of sun, nice;71;53;ENE;7;52%;1%;7

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;34;30;Breezy with snow;32;14;WNW;15;71%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Turning sunny;32;20;A bit of a.m. snow;34;29;NNE;6;68%;80%;1

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;97;80;Warm with sunshine;97;79;N;6;38%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;86;58;Breezy in the p.m.;86;58;NNE;12;41%;1%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;51;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;48;23;WNW;22;70%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, windy;51;37;A shower in places;50;34;SW;7;48%;41%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and colder;9;-9;Turning sunny, cold;11;-9;NE;12;75%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;61;45;Hazy sun and mild;65;47;WSW;6;69%;11%;5

Oslo, Norway;A thick cloud cover;39;19;Cloudy;43;20;NNE;4;47%;0%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with snow;32;25;Snow in the morning;26;10;WNW;14;64%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;93;79;An afternoon shower;92;79;E;8;61%;59%;12

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;89;74;A t-storm around;89;75;NW;9;69%;48%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;84;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;E;7;76%;86%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy, p.m. rain;60;47;Partly sunny;54;46;SSE;8;63%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;73;Cooler;81;70;W;9;58%;3%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;79;Cloudy;95;79;S;6;56%;39%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NE;10;79%;61%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;93;66;An afternoon shower;89;67;SE;6;56%;58%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;44;28;Plenty of sunshine;49;24;ESE;7;18%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;61;33;Turning cloudy, warm;67;50;S;9;52%;98%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;65;52;Rain at times;63;53;NW;8;77%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;An afternoon shower;64;51;Some brightening;66;48;NE;5;75%;21%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;73;A shower in places;90;76;E;6;66%;91%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;45;34;An afternoon flurry;38;31;S;13;67%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;41;30;Mostly sunny;41;27;NW;7;65%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;93;77;A t-storm around;89;76;W;9;63%;46%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;97;66;Hazy and not as hot;89;63;ENE;9;20%;1%;8

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;39;Partly sunny;58;33;ESE;6;53%;4%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;34;28;Partly sunny;35;25;WSW;5;85%;14%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;42;Partly sunny;57;49;SW;10;65%;42%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Brief p.m. showers;82;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;ENE;9;68%;63%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;75;Breezy with a shower;82;73;ESE;14;79%;82%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;73;66;A shower or two;77;65;N;6;79%;71%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;83;54;Partly sunny;81;51;SSW;7;15%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;56;Sunny and nice;81;58;SW;6;41%;1%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;85;70;A shower in the p.m.;85;70;ENE;7;71%;82%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;58;42;Cloudy, p.m. rain;56;45;NW;6;83%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;50;42;Cloudy, p.m. showers;51;44;S;7;67%;96%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;64;31;Clouding up, warm;64;51;SW;6;72%;75%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warmer;77;59;Sunny and very warm;77;59;S;11;67%;81%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;89;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;NNW;8;65%;68%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A snow shower;32;19;Mostly cloudy, cold;32;14;SW;9;51%;26%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;74;E;16;64%;67%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;44;26;Plenty of sunshine;45;25;SW;5;58%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;75;64;Mostly sunny;75;65;NE;10;63%;58%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and warm;80;64;Mostly sunny, warm;82;62;SE;10;58%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;Mostly sunny;38;24;WSW;5;82%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;59;52;Morning rain, cloudy;63;53;ENE;8;83%;100%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Snow and rain;37;30;Chilly with some sun;39;24;NW;16;70%;23%;4

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. thunderstorm;70;49;Mostly cloudy;62;51;NNE;7;27%;1%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Windy and cooler;57;50;A morning shower;57;47;WNW;12;50%;42%;2

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, cool;53;28;Mostly sunny;54;26;E;5;27%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Hazy sunshine;61;45;Mild with hazy sun;66;49;ESE;9;46%;4%;5

Toronto, Canada;A little snow;35;24;Increasingly windy;28;19;WNW;23;49%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;62;48;Becoming cloudy;66;55;ESE;2;53%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;69;54;Cloudy with showers;66;53;S;11;73%;100%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;46;3;Colder;30;16;ESE;7;53%;80%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;43;38;Rain tapering off;48;42;ENE;5;71%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Colder;40;28;Sunny, but chilly;43;30;SE;12;27%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;91;75;Sunshine, very hot;99;74;SSE;5;43%;4%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;37;23;Variable cloudiness;42;22;NE;8;32%;4%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny, but chilly;37;21;Variable cloudiness;43;23;NW;3;36%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;71;66;Winds subsiding;71;58;SSE;19;80%;26%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot with clearing;101;75;Clouds and sun, hot;102;75;SW;6;42%;2%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Afternoon showers;56;28;Rain and snow shower;39;24;NE;6;54%;85%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-11 22:23 GMT+08:00

